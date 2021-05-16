Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.