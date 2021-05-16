Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,837 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 752,719 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.70 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $801.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

