Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 105.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

