Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 229.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

