Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $242.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,077. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after buying an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. 383,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,328. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.