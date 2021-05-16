Metromile (MILE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect Metromile to post earnings of ($9.57) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metromile stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44. Metromile has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

