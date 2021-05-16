MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGF stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

