MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 28th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

CXE stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

