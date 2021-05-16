Michael Rosenblatt Sells 1,760 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

