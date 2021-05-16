Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

