Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

