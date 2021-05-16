MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Up 10.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.84. 90,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,669,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

