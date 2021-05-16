Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 49,656 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,656 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGEN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Precigen by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $303,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 809,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,063. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGEN. B. Riley increased their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Precigen stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

