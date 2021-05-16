Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 8,783 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NEO stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,269.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

