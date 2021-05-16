Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 163.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,067 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock worth $409,469 over the last 90 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $994.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

