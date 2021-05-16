Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 163.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $36.14 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

