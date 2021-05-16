Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $703,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,275,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $65,894,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

