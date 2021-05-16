Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after buying an additional 1,087,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

