Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $460,000 in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $4,502,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

