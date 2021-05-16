Mirror Protocol (MIR) Market Capitalization Reaches $475.38 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $475.38 million and $32.64 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $7.31 or 0.00016593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,063,902 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

