Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report $212.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the lowest is $210.39 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $897.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $905.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $981.81 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $19.69. 183,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,993. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

