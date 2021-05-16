Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

NYSE MG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $311.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

