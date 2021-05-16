MOBOX Trading Down 28.2% This Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and $6,219.00 worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00471094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.05 or 0.00229802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.01148804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040444 BTC.

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

