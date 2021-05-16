Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,030 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.88 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

