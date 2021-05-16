Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 239,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $144.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

