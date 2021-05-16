Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,070,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,897,068. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

