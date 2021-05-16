Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Releases Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.86 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $440.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,441,626 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,770. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

