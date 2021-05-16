Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock valued at $59,174,292. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

