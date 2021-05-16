Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0444 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $779,188.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monetha has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.