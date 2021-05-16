Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.24, for a total value of $4,281,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 340,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,694,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $45,457,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.52. The company had a trading volume of 462,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.71 and a 200 day moving average of $352.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $406.75.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.