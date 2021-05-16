Montis Financial LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

