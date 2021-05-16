Morgan Stanley Boosts CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $19.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

CommScope stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

