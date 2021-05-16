Morgan Stanley Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $135.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.87.

ETSY stock opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

