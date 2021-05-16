Morgan Stanley Cuts Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $28.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

