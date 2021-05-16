Morgan Stanley Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $80.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

TRMB opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 392,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 80,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

