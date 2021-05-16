Morgan Stanley Raises Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $62.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of AXNX opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. Axonics has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,977 shares of company stock valued at $12,741,922 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 713.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 2,336.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 369,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,036,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

