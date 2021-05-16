Morgan Stanley Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $91.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.94.

NYSE NET opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

