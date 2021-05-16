Morgan Stanley Raises Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $27.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.46.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Repay has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after acquiring an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 299.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 345,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.