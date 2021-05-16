MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

MOSY traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,300,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,661. MoSys has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

