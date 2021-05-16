Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

