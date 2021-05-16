Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.