Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,212 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

