Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,413. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $145.85 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.