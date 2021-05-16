Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,840 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 146,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

