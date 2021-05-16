Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

