Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,053 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $32.31.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

