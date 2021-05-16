National Bank Financial Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.56.

Shares of INE opened at C$19.20 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -83.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.90 million.

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

