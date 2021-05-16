National Bank Financial Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$50.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.02.

NPI stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.86. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$29.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

