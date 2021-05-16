National Bank Financial Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to $45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $42.00 to $45.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

