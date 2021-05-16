National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells $42,800.00 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 95,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

